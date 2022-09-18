List for districts’ elections to be final by Jan 15, says NC

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee has told the Senate committee on the promotion and development of football that the electoral list for the districts’ elections will be made final by January 15, 2023.

According to sources, the Senate committee, whose convener is senator Faisal Salim Rehman, was briefed at Islamabad by the NC’s members on various subjects relating to football in the country.

The committee was told that NC is working on how departments could be converted into earning entities in the light of the AFC club licensing regulations. Sources said that the Senate committee pledged that Normalisation Committee will be properly supported in its mission to hold fair and transparent elections of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

However, sources said that the Senate committee stressed that NC should complete its electoral process within the stipulated time period.

The committee was also briefed why Pakistan was suspended by FIFA last year.

Sources said that Normalisation Committee informed the Senate committee that 4000 plus clubs had applied for registration through FIFA Connect ID and around 2700 clubs had also been replied.

Sources said that the Senate committee was told that the registration would be an ongoing process but the electoral list would be completed by January 15 and after that districts’ elections would be conducted as per the PFF Constitution Article 90. And after districts elections provincial and regional elections would be conducted.

It would be followed by the PFF elections. The club’s status would be determined through different processes including an on-ground scrutiny and holding of competitions.