Every single penny of CM Fund to be spent on affectees: Elahi

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the notable political and business personalities of Sialkot at Chief Minister Office on Saturday.

Those meeting with the CM included Usman Dar, Qaisar Baryar, Chaudhry Akhlaque, Ali Asjad Mahli, Khawaja Masood, Sarfaraz Bhatti, Hassan Khawar and Zia Chaudhry belonging to the market committee.

The political and business personalities of Sialkot presented him a cheque of Rs2.5 crore in the CM Flood Relief Fund. A cheque amounting to Rs2 crore was presented on behalf of Sialkot International Airport Limited while the former President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qaisar Baryar presented him a cheque of Rs50 lac in the CM Flood Relief Fund. Chief Minister while talking on the occasion said that the cooperation of the philanthropists for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees is praiseworthy adding that the spirit of the persons in coming forward to help their flood affected brothers and sisters is highly appreciable.

Chief Minister highlighted that every single penny being deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund will be spent on the settlement of the flood affectees. He directed to formulate an effective monitoring system for the transparent disbursement of funds. CM vowed to provide the amount to the real deserving being deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi visited the residence of MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari at Gulberg.

CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with the MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari over the death of his father Sardar Maqsood Leghari former District Nazim Dera Ghazi Khan. CM offered fateha for the forgiveness of the soul of the late Sardar Maqsood Leghari and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family. Chief Minister stated that he had a relationship of respect and honour with the late Sardar Maqsood Leghari. He said that he has been deprived of a long-time and a loyal colleague with the sad demise of Sardar Maqsood Leghari. CM stated that the services of Sardar Maqsood Leghari for the construction and uplift of DG Khan will always be remembered. Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul of the late in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Asad Ullah Khan were also present on the occasion.