Quaid-i-Azam conference held at PAC

Rawalpindi : Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organised the ‘Quaid-i-Azam Conference’ in collaboration with the ‘Daira’, a literary organisation on the occasion of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Jinnah’s death anniversary here Sunday.

The conference was presided over by the chairman of the ‘Daira’ literary organisation, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, and the Arts Council Director, Waqar Ahmed. Addressing the conference, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that if the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam were followed, Pakistan would not have been divided.

"By following the teachings of the founder of Pakistan, the problems and difficulties of the present day could be resolved,” he added. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said in his address that Quaid-e-Azam fought for the rights of the Muslims of the Sub-continent based on a two-nation ideology.

Pakistan emerged as an independent state under the leadership of the father of the nation, for which the nation paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Eminent lawyer Muhammad Iqbal, advocate said that Quaid-i-Azam had declared Urdu as an official language of the country. Ehsan Kabaria, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Fayyaz Kayani and other speakers addressed the conference and highlighted the contribution of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Jinnah to the Muslims.