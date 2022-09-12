Four cops held for injuring citizen in fake encounter

Four policemen were arrested and suspended on Sunday for allegedly conducting a fake encounter in District Central of Karachi.

The four cops included Saddam Hussain, Nasir Afridi, Hameedullah and Yasin. They have been accused of injuring a person, Fareeduddin, son of Jumma Khan, in a fake encounter near Kati Pahari.

Earlier, the suspended cops had claimed that Fareeduddin was injured during an exchange of fire with them while his accomplices managed to escape the scene. The policemen had also claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol along with ammunition from the injured person who was shifted to hospital.

However, during the initial inquiry, the claims made by the policemen were found false. A case has also been registered against them and an investigation is under way.