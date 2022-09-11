 
September 11, 2022
World

Syria Kurds seek UN help after three die of cholera

By AFP
September 11, 2022

QAMISHLI, Syria: Three people have died of cholera in northern and eastern Syria, the region’s Kurdish administration said on Saturday, appealing for international help to contain the outbreak.

Health authorities warned of "a large number of cholera cases in Raqa province and the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province". Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water and causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

