September death toll rises to 11 as robbers kill another citizen

Muggers continue to strike with impunity across Karachi as the death toll of the citizens who have been gunned down in the first week of this month for showing even the least bit of resistance to an attempt to rob them of their hard-earned money and belongings has reached 11.
In the latest incident, a man named Abbas was shot dead by a group of robbers in the Godhra Colony area of the New Karachi neighbourhood on Wednesday. The CCTV camera footage of the incident circulating on social media shows the three men on a motorbike who shot the victim when he appeared to resist the attempt to mug him.
The video clip also shows two more citizens being present at the time of the incident, but they saved themselves by fleeing upon seeing the suspects. Similarly, 22-year-old Hikmat Ali was shot in the Afghan Basti locality on the Super Highway. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Police said that the man was attacked when he appeared to resist an attempt to mug him. Separately, a security guard foiled a snatching bid in the Buffer Zone area where three men were trying to rob people. The guard fired shots into the air, forcing the robbers to flee. Two of them escaped but the third one was caught briefly by a crowd of people before he managed to free himself of their grip.
Har Ja TuThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the...
A Sindh Assembly member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Deputy Secretary Information Shahzad Qureshi on Wednesday...
Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday highlighted the cause of the recent flood disaster in the country, especially Sindh...
The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all the arrangements for the upcoming by-elections in three...
Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Ata has resigned from his post. He...
A case has been registered against Pirabad SHO Anzar Alam and his police party for allegedly killing a political...
Comments