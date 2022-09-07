‘Efforts continue to rehab flood victims’

LAHORE:Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the government, institutions and welfare organisations are working together to rehabilitate the flood victims.

The governor expressed these views on Tuesday while addressing a function organised on the occasion of dispatching relief goods from a local factory for the flood victims with the support of philanthropists. The business community in the country has always actively contributed to the welfare of the people in all difficult times. Every member of the society has to play his role in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims, he said and thanked all the philanthropists on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government and the people of Punjab for contributing to this charity. The governor said that the flood victims are going through a difficult time and ‘our efforts and assistance can make things easier for them.’ He said that as the chancellor he has also directed students and faculty members in universities to collect relief goods for the flood victims. He said that community work in educational institutions should be a part of students’ training. Members of the Board of Trustees of LIHS and well-known social and business personalities Mian Talat, Gohar Ijaz, SM Parvez, Anwar Ghani and others were present on this occasion.

Under this programme, ration will be distributed to one and a half lakh flood affected families. Moreover, a delegation of students from the Department of Communication and Media Research of the University of Punjab, led by Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem, Director of the School of Communication Studies and Chairperson of the Department of Communication and Media Research, met the governor at the Governor’s House.