Impressive start of serial ‘Siyani’ on Geo TV

KARACHI: A new drama serial, “Siyani”, has had an impressive start on Pakistan’s most viewed and followed entertainment channel ‘Geo TV’, when it was first aired at 9pm, with viewers showering accolades and praises on acting prowess of the cast of the drama.
The serial “Siyani” has been produced by the “Seventh Sky Entertainment”, with Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi its producers, while its story is written by Sadia Akhtar and directed by Ali Akbar. Lyrics given by Sabir Zafar, the song of the drama is sung by Shani Arshad with the composition made by Elizabeth Roy.
