8 criminals held; narcotics and weapons seized

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested eight criminals and recovered narcotics and arm ammunition from their possession, police said. The Islamabad police had initiated a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens.

Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Shahzaib and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Likewise, Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Waqas and recovered 2,151 gram heroin from their possession.

Similarly, Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Aamar Satti and Arslan Ahmed and recovered 210 gram hashish and one 32 bore revolver with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Baber and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Moreover, Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Nadeem and recovered 1,460 gram heroin and 26 gram ice from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders Shahzad Town police apprehended two proclaimed offenders.