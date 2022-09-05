Imran not worried about flood victims: Shazia Marri

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said PTI chief Imran Khan is not worried about the sufferings of flood victims but pursuing his own political agenda.

She said the international community has been showing pity towards flood victims but former prime minister Imran Khan was organising concerts, adding that the government’s priority is to rehabilitate the flood affected people. While expressing regret at Imran Khan’s attitude toward the flood victims, Marri said that he has been spending money on holding public gatherings instead of helping the flood victims.