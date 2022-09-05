President praises gold medalist Fida Baloch

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday felicitated Fida Hussain Baloch on winning a gold medal in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

The president also congratulated him on achieving ‘Elite Pro Card” in the event.

Pakistani bodybuilders impressed with their performance on day one of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship which is underway in Kyrgyzstan.

Gul Nawaz bagged silver medal in junior category, Fida Hussain won medal in senior men's category whereas Faisal Khan clinched bronze medal in 60kg category.

As many as 10 Pakistani bodybuilders are participating in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.