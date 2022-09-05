PSP to dismantle hydrant mafia if elected, vows Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that if Karachi gives its mandate to the PSP, the party will ensure the immediate supply of 640 million cusecs of water to the city.

“The PSP will dismantle the hydrant mafia and their protectors, the K-IV water project will be completed on an urgent basis, and the PSP’s mayor will start K-V,” vowed former city mayor Kamal.

“In 2008 [when I was the mayor] I had handed over the land to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board for water line projects for up to 50 years of the city’s needs, and kicked off the K-IV project.”

Addressing a public meeting in Baldia Town, the PSP chief said that when the population of Karachi used to be 20 million, the city’s water requirement had been 1.2 billion cusecs.

At present, as much as 1.5 billion cusecs of water is required for a population of more than 30 million, he said. However, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s “incompetent” Sindh government is not concerned with completing the K-IV project, he added.

“When projects are not completed on time, their cost continues to rise, which directly impacts our economy. Unfortunately, our so-called leaders lack a national approach,” he lamented. “Due to their narrow-mindedness, the landlords of the Peoples Party have destroyed the province of Sindh and caused irreparable damage to the country economically,” he claimed.

“During my tenure as the city’s Nazim, no one dared to build hydrants on water lines. Still, only we can shut down the hydrants on the water lines. We are the only doctors of this city, and it’s only us who know how to fix the economic hub of Pakistan.”