NA-239 voters to elect MQM-P in by-poll, says Aamir Khan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan has said that non-locals have been trying to conquer Karachi for long but they have failed after every attempt.
He said this while inaugurating the party’s election office in NA-239 District Korangi to speed up the party’s campaign for the by-poll to be held on September 25. The leaders of the MQM-P lived and died among the people of Karachi, he remarked, adding that the relationship between the public representatives of the party and citizens would stand firm as always.
Khan said that votes were stolen in Korangi in the 2018 general elections and non-local representatives were imposed on the people. Those so-called elected members of the assemblies were not known to the public before the elections and they did not come to the constituencies from where they got elected, he remarked. He stated that the MQM-P representatives had won the hearts of the people as they did not care about winning or losing the elections.
The people of Korangi would send their right representative to the assembly and would also send the out-stationed representatives to their native areas, Khan said. “After the by-poll, the Election Commission of Pakistan would confiscate the guarantees of the opponent candidates in NA-237.” MQM-P candidate for NA-239 Syed Nayar Raza , regional office bearers of the party, workers and residents were also present on the occasion.
