RMU carrying out flood relief activities in three flood hit districts

Rawalpindi : Medical teams of Rawalpindi Medical University carrying out flood relief activities in three different districts severely hit by the flood have found 50 per cent of the patients suffering from gastroenteritis, 30 per cent with pyoderma (skin disease), and nearly 15 per cent suffering from acute respiratory infections.

The RMU teams provided treatment facilities to a total of 731 patients in the Fazilpur area of District Rajanpur, Tehsil Taunsa Sharif of District Dera Ghazi Khan, and District Nowshehra in the last two days.

Vice Chancellor at RMU Professor Dr. Mohammad Umar who was present at the medical camps established by the University in District Rajanpur said a total of 411 patients were given treatment at the camps in the district in the last two days including 123 children. Nearly 30 per cent of all patients have developed skin diseases as the result of floods, he said.

He added that 50 per cent of all patients who reached medical camps in District Rajanpur were found to be suffering from gastroenteritis and 15 per cent with acute respiratory infections while two to five per cent were with different infections or diseases. He added that almost the same was the trend of infections and diseases among flood affectees in District Dera Ghazi Khan and District Nowshehra.

He said the floods have caused immense devastation and it is time for all institutions to come forward to help flood affectees living in such miserable conditions. The RMU teams also distributed 200 bags of ration to 200 families in the three districts.