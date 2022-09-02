Sustainable long-term national health policy stressed

Islamabad : In order to achieve the best health outcomes, national health authorities need to provide an overarching guideline & direction for harmonising the private and public health institutions; CEO of Maroof International Hospital (MIH).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maroof International Hospital Haroon Naseer has stressed the need to have a harmonised sustainable long-term national health policy with inputs from all stakeholders to improve the quality of healthcare delivery system in the country.

“We are willing to serve the country as we believe in teamwork. We, being private sector are keen to work with the government to revamp the health infrastructure as we have a foreign-trained team of doctors and other health experts to provide the best health services to the patients in every emergency and pandemic situation. “

He said that best treatment and diagnostics facilities at private health institutions are only possible when they have the most up-to-date medical equipment. He appealed to the concerned health authorities to offer tax exemption and subsidy on import of health machinery and equipment to ensure cost-effective treatment.

“In order to share the burden on public sector hospitals, the government should encourage the private sector with some incentives like providing land on cheaper rates besides addressing other genuine issues being faced by the private hospitals.”

Haroon Naseer said, “We rigorously follow ethical practices”. In the same vein he added that after a successful year of Maroof cardiovascular Centre along with two Cath Labs equipped for a full spectrum of interventional cardiology, cardiac surgeries & structural procedures; this year they developed three main areas; Coronary Care Unit (CCU); ‘Paediatric Intensive Care Unit’ (PICU) and Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Unit’, having cutting edge technology in equipment.

He added that this is the second PICU in twin cities which is staffed by CPSP accredited Paediatric Critical Care Medicine Supervisor. Furthermore, he pointed out that MIH Early Intervention Therapy Unit is offering therapy services, assessments and training for children from 1 year to 12 years of age under the supervision of International Behaviour Analysts (IBAO). Our team of therapists, psychologists, and special education needs coordinators are available to take care of your little ones.

He said that the emergency department is an important and sensitive part of every hospital. He added that Maroof hospital has foreign-trained highly skilled professionals to serve the patients at its emergency.

He said that no hospital can deliver quality services without trained and committed health practitioners, and non-medical and nursing staff. He said that media plays an important role to create awareness in the public on health issues, particularly in pandemics, outbreaks and emergencies. He said that the role of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) is also important in improving the quality of health institutions in the federal capital.

He went on saying that the government should strengthen primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitals in rural areas to reduce the burden on main hospitals as there is a culture of visiting main public sector hospitals with minor health problems.

He announced that Maroof Int’l hospital has planned to establish International Nursing College in the next two to three years.

Haroon Naseer said, “I firmly believe that until health care is truly universal and easily accessible, our goal should never be anything other than the provision of top quality, professional service without discrimination.”

“Our endeavour is to make Maroof International one of the best private sector healthcare providers in order to give Pakistan’s healthcare industry the much-needed development boost which is so desperately needed.” * * *