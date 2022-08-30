Pregnant woman dies of suffocation at BISP point

SUKKUR: An expectant mother died of suffocation while many others fainted at a collection point of BISP in Khairpur. Reports said a BISP point was set up at Mumtaz College, Khairpur for disbursement of money among the flood victims.

Hundreds of woman reached the point where many fainted in the absence of drinking water and fans.

The woman, identified as Khursheed Begum, fainted due to lack of oxygen and died in hospital, while many others were being treated at the Civil Hospital. The affected people demanded that more BISP money collection points be set up to prevent the women from suffocating to death.