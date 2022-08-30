Free medical camps arranged

TANK: Free medical camps were arranged on Monday in various flood-hit areas of Tank with the support of the Health Department and the Pakistan Army.

The camps were set up in Turan and Shah Alam union councils.The doctors from the Health Department, Pakistan Army and lady health workers offered services to the flood-hit people.

The medical camps would continue to provide free medical treatment to the flood affectees.Free medicines were provided to the people affected by floods.

The flood affectees thanked District Health Officer Dr. Sher Khan Afridi, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps South for organizing the free medical camps.