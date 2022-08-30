JI continues protest against taxes

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami continued its protest demonstrations in its campaign to force government withdraw taxes and fuel adjustment charges from power tariff, holding a large demonstration outside Wapda House on Mall Road Monday evening.
Led by JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid, JI workers holding banners and placards raised slogans against Wapda authorities and government. Addressing the workers, Zikrullah warned of an indefinite sit-in outside Wapda House if their demands were not met in ten days and the extortion by the government in electricity bills is not stopped. He demanded the government must withdraw fuel adjustment and other taxes immediately to provide relief to the masses already facing backbreaking price hike and unemployment which forced them to en masse suicides. He warned the govt against using force against the peaceful protestors, saying he was ready to go to jail for the rights of the people. He said JI is not doing politics of self-interest but struggling for the rights of the people, saying if rulers did not ensure the people their rights, then JI will be forced to snatch the people’s rights. He also asked JI workers to go door-to-door to collect funds and relief items for flood-affected people. JI’s social welfare wing, Al-Khidmat Foundation will continue its relief operations in flood-hit areas until the last of the flood-affected person is provided relief. Zirkullah lamented that flash floods caused massive devastation, leaving millions of people homeless and suffer helplessly under the open sky but the incompetent rulers and bureaucracy failed to take any preventive measures or even warn the people to evacuate for the sake of their own lives.
LAHORE:An NGO the World of Wellness Health has started digital healthcare and free medical consultation via audio and...
LAHORE:The Financial Aid programme at Forman Christian College , facilitates successful academic pursuits of...
LAHORE: District administration has launched a massive operation against charity meat-sellers standing alongside the...
LAHORE:Around 113 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. P&SHD Secretary Imran...
LAHORE:All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions has called upon industrialists to donate one day of their profit to...
LAHORE:Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital has dispatched a team of expert doctors under the supervision of King Edward Medical...
Comments