PTI will not abandon flood victims, says Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar on Sunday held a meeting with party leaders and directed them to speed up the relief and rehabilitation activities in the inundated areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

During the meeting, Umar instructed party workers and leaders to use all their available resources for the assistance of the flood victims. “Provide all the possible help and relief to the flood-affected people,” he said.

He lamented that there is a flood situation in Sindh, where the victims are facing a lot of troubles, and they have been sitting under the open sky. He said tents and other items should be delivered to the victims as soon as possible. “The PTI will not abandon the flood-affected people. We will take every possible step to facilitate the flood victims.”

He was told that on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s instructions, the party has established relief camps in all the districts. The meeting said that at this critical time the PTI stands with the flood victims.

The meeting also said that a number of relief teams are already in the field, while the party will be sending more assistance to speed up the rehabilitation work. The meeting was also attended by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, senior leader Liaquat Ali Jatoi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Ghous Ali Shah, Tahir Shah and Mubeen Jatoi among others.

MQM’s efforts

Members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) coordination committee said on Sunday that the party has to speed up relief activities for the flood victims across the country. A statement issued by the party read that MQM-P workers are already present in the field to participate in the rehabilitation process.

“A number of MQM-P members, including MNAs and MPAs, along with relief teams, are present in the villages of Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and other areas. The MQM-P’s relief teams are conducting damage assessment and relief work in the flood-damaged cities of Sindh.”

The statement said welfare works in Sindh and Balochistan will continue. “The party has set up more than 20 camps in Karachi to collect food items and other essentials for the flood victims.”

The party said that in Hyderabad and Nawabshah, the MQM-P’s relief camps are regularly supplying food items to the flood-affected people, and support and rehabilitation will be increased in the coming days.

“The party’s Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation [KKF] has extensive experience in helping earthquake and flood victims, and even today the organisation is supplying food to the victims. The MQM-P urges philanthropists, the business community, industrialists and the trade associations of Karachi and Hyderabad to donate relief materials.”

The statement said KKF volunteers and MQM-P members have been reaching the devastated areas, adding that they will not abandon their brothers and sisters in this difficult situation.

“The MQM-P doesn’t believe in political point-scoring in this difficult time, but it believes in taking practical steps to provide assistance to the victims. The relief operations started by the party are under way, and we’ll accelerate rehabilitation work over the next two days.”