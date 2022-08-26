Dengue fever claims another life in region

Rawalpindi: Dengue fever that is continuously hitting the population in a number of localities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has claimed another life from the region in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to three while another 35 individuals have tested positive for the infection from this region of the country taking the tally to 324.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that the infection claimed another life at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences taking the total number of deaths due to dengue fever this year in the federal capital to two while one patient had died of dengue fever from Rawalpindi.

According to details, a 19-year-old female patient who was a resident of Sohan near Akbar Jan Masjid near Pakora Stop Burma Town District Islamabad was brought to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in serious condition, in shock. She could not survive. The patient’s father was undergoing treatment at PIMS in serious condition on Thursday as well. According to details provided by the In-charge Dengue Prevention and Control Cell at District Health Department Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad, as per the statements of neighbours in Sohan, there were more patients with similar symptoms.

‘The News’ repeatedly tried to contact District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammd Zaeem Zia on Thursday but he did not make himself available for comments regarding the spread of dengue fever in the federal capital till the filing of this report.

It is important that in the last 24 hours, as many as 21 patients have been confirmed positive in the Rawalpindi district including two patients belonging to ICT while 14 patients have been diagnosed with the infection in the federal capital. To date, a total of 249 confirmed dengue fever patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district while 75 from the federal capital.