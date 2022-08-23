Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme: Hockey trials in KP start today

PESHAWAR: Hockey trials under the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme will commence today at the Austro-Turf of the Islamia College University ground for men and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda for Women.

This was stated by Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees at a press briefing on the university campus on Monday.Higher Education Commission Coordinator for Youth Affairs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arif Rawan and others were also present. The vice-chancellor said the trials were vital for the promotion of hockey in the KP, in particular, and the country, in general.

He said that Pakistan could not achieve its lost glory in the field of hockey without its promotion at the grassroots level.Muhammad Arif Rawan said both men and women players of 15 to 25 years of age would be eligible to participate in the trials.

He said the aspirants, both male and female, had been advised to bring their form-B/CNIC, two passport size photos, and last certificate of the educational qualifications, if any, to ascertain their age well before the trials on Tuesday.

He said the trials committee would look into the trials separately for men and women at two different venues - Islamia College University Peshawar and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, wherein players from the Peshawar region would take part.

He said Maria Samin, deputy director of sports, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, was nominated by the HEC as head of the women’s hockey trials while Bahre Karam would be heading all affairs overall.

Arif Rawan said soon after the trials, the Prime Minister Youth Hockey League would be launched at the provincial level wherein all the selected players from Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara and Swat would make a team to represent KP in the National Hockey League later atthe national level wherein 25 teams from as many regions would take part.

He said that apart from hockey, trials would also be organised for males and females in table tennis, badminton, volleyball cricket, squash and judo in different days.