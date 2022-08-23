Robbers kill father of five daughters during burglary

A man was killed during a house robbery in Paposh Nagar’s Ashraf Colony on Monday. Rescuers took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as 63-year-old Khawaja Mehboob Elahi. According to the Paposh Nagar police, the deceased’s wife, along with other family members, had been staying at her married daughter’s house for the past three days, and Elahi was alone in the house when the incident occurred.

The police said the robbers killed Elahi using a sharp-edged material and fled with valuables and cash.

Man shot dead

A man was killed in a shooting in Steel Town’s Naseerabad. Rescuers took the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 21-year-old Asif, son of Saeed Alam. The Bin Qasim police suspected that the man was killed during a clash that erupted over a personal enmity.