Railways ends accord with private company to run Zakaria Express

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways has ceased the deal to run Bahauddin Zakria Express (Karachi-Multan) train because of the rape incident, local media reported on Thursday.

A notification regarding dissolution of the deal between Pakistan Railway and SSR Group (Apni Rail) has been issued. From now onwards, the railway department would make advance booking of Bahauddin Zakria Express train.

Earlier, SSR Group staff had raped a woman while the train was travelling between its destinations. The notification read that the private company could not run the train as per the agreement with the Pakistan Railways. Hence, the train would be taken back from the company on August 22.

The Railway Department has issued orders to the Director IT Railway to make the advance booking of Bahauddin Zakaria under the Railway Department from August 22. The Railway Department has also directed the Divisional Superintendent of Karachi, Sukkur and Multan to take over the management of Bahauddin Zakaria from August 22.