Minister hints at forming MTA Board

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema Wednesday hinted constituting the Board of Mass Transit Authority (MTA) soon to decide OLMT linked issues in time.

The minister presided over a meeting of the officers of Punjab Mass Transit Authority where he was given a detailed briefing on the working and systems of all projects of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. He was told that at the moment six projects under the management of Authority were being operated.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said the old board would be de-notified to elect new board members and a summary was underway in this regard and the approval would be taken from Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi in one or two days. Later, the minister also visited the control room of Mass Transit Authority and viewed the monitoring system and inquired about its working there.

Booklet launched: FC College (A Chartered University) launched a special booklet highlighting 75 outstanding alumni who contributed to nation building on the eve of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The booklet was launched on August 16, 2022. The ceremony was attended by the members of the board of governors, alumni, students, faculty, staff, and senior leadership of FCCU. In his address, Dr Jonathan Addleton, Rector of FCCU, stated that Chief Justice Mian Abdul Rashid, who administered the oath of Quaid-e-Azam as Pakistan’s first Governor-General was a Formanite.

“FC College is more than 150 years old and we have thousands of alumni making tremendous contributions nationally and globally”. The 75 names highlighted in this booklet only scratch the surface in terms of the many thousands of individuals with a Forman connection who served their country well.