Minister hails athletes’ performance

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and members of the Standing Committee hailed Pakistan’s Contingent performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, saying that every effort would be made to provide the best training facilities to the elite sportsmen.

The minister said that good performance in selected sports at the Games was the result of hard work put in by athletes in their training.

“The Pakistan Sports Board provided them with coaching facilities as we hired some of the best. Hockey and volleyball performance had not been up to the mark. In wrestling, weightlifting Pakistan was outstanding. Arshad Nadeem set a new mark in javelin. Nooh Butt and Arshad made the country proud,” he said.

The minister added that a special function will be held at the PM House on August 22 to give cash incentives to the medal winners. “We will award them according to laid down policy.”