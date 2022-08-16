Revisit National Action Plan: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Raza Rabbani, while expressing concerns on increase in terrorist activities, has reiterated his demand for revisiting the National Action Plan with reconstituting the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and giving the committee chairmanship to the Senate.

“The increase in terrorist activities necessitates a re-look at the National Action Plan, which can only be done by a full-time committee and the present committee needs to be reconstituted including members of all parties in the Senate and the National Assembly. The committee chairman should be from the Senate,” he said while talking with The News on Monday.

He said the committee should take all stakeholders on board while formulating recommendations and have them approved by a joint sitting of the parliament. He said the presence of TTP men on mountain tops in Swat was troubling for the nation and the local population. The registration of an FIR against locals who were holding a peaceful demonstration was condemnable.