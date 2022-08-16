 
close
Tuesday August 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Seven PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Government has promoted seven Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal, a PAF spokesman said Monday. The Air Officers promoted include Air Vice Marshal Farooq Zamir Afridi, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi, Air Vice Marshal Mohsin Mahmood and Air Vice Marshal Tahir Mahmood.

Comments