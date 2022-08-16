Tarar gets protective bail from IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the Punjab police from arresting Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar.

The high court also approved protective bail, directing PM Shehbaz’s aide to approach the relevant court within 14 days. Acting Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq issued a verdict, ordering the police to not arrest Tarar in response to his plea seeking security.

Tarar had approached the high court for protective bail following a case of violence PTI workers registered against him on May 25, due to which the police raided his residence to arrest him on August 13.