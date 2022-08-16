 
PFA seals superstore

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday stopped the sale of a superstore in Nishtar Town over failure to present the record of 14 imported food products to the raiding team. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the superstore was selling imported edibles without completing the documentation and acquired permission from the competent authority.

