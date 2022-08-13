Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

NEW YORK: British author Salman Rushdie, who faced death threats for writing blasphemous content, was attacked on stage Friday in western New York state.
Video footage posted on social media showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at the event in Chautauqua County, with police confirming a stabbing while declining to immediately identify the victim.
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said “we can confirm there was a stabbing,” without giving further details. Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known. The author, now 75, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel “Midnight’s Children” in 1981, which won international praise and Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.
But his blasphemous book “The Satanic Verses” written in 1988, hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe, which led Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to call for his death.
Rushdie, who was born in India, was forced to go underground as a bounty was put on his head. He was granted police protection by the government in Britain, where he was at school and where he made his home. He spent nearly a decade in hiding, moving houses repeatedly and being unable to tell his children where he lived.
Rushdie only began to emerge from his life on the run in the late 1990s after Iran said it would not support his assassination. Now living in New York, he is an advocate of freedom of speech, notably launching a strong defence of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after its staff were gunned down by militants in Paris in 2015.
DASU: A temporary Compact 200 bridge on Friday was swept away because of a massive flash flood in Uchaar Nullah stream...
ISLAMABAD: The proceedings for the seventh House and Population Census have been put off for four months due to the...
KARACHI: By summiting world’s 11th highest peak Gasherbrum-1 , three Pakistani climbers — Shehroze Kashif, Sirbaz...
US Ambassador Donald Blome, announces grant during meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah
LONDON: On the International Youth Day, The Prince of Wales said on Friday, “It is time for us all to come together...
Sikh labourer Sika was just six-month-old when he and his elder brother Sadiq Khan were torn apart as Britain split...
Comments