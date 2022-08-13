Security arrangements for PTI meeting completed

LAHORE:Security arrangements for the PTI meeting being held at the National Hockey Stadium have been completed.
Around 1,500 officers and personnel of Lahore police will be on duty. The participants of the rally will be allowed to enter the stadium only after a complete physical search. Around 110 woman police officials will perform duties for checking women participants. Motorcycles and vehicles will be parked at a suitable distance. Dolphin squad teams will also ensure effective patrolling around the stadium.
