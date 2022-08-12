Govt wants to maintain best ties with US: CM

LAHORE:American Consul General William K Makeneole called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office here Thursday. He congratulated Pervaiz Elahi on becoming the chief minister of Punjab and expressed good wishes for him.Both discussed matters of mutual interest, including the expanding bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

The chief minister said that Pakistan-US relations had witnessed ups and downs and added that the Punjab government was desirous of maintaining the best relations with America. Pakistan is a peaceful country and desirous of friendly relations with neighbouring countries, he added.

All the citizens, including religious minorities, enjoy equal rights in the Constitution while the incumbent government was following a policy of composite development by focusing on the welfare of the people, he concluded. William K Makeneole stated that the USA gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan and cooperation in different sectors will be further expanded with the Punjab government.

CHILD PROTECTION WELFARE: Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad called on the chief minister and apprised him of the performance of the CP&WB and the steps taken to overcome child abuse and beggary.

The chief minister appreciated the bureau’s performance and assured the chairperson of the provision of resources for looking after the children. The CP&WB has played an important role in the welfare of the abandoned children, he mentioned and vowed to extend governmental support to the CP&WB to protect the rights of underprivileged children. The scope of CP&WB needs to be extended to every district of the province, he noted. The elements involved in the torture and abuse of children for using them for beggary do not deserve any leniency, he asserted and maintained that indiscriminate legal action against them is the need of the hour.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister became the voice of the minorities’ community and took notice of the damage causing incident to the graveyard of Parsi community near Badami Bagh and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to provide complete protection to the inhabited Parsi community in the area and an indiscriminate action should be taken against the persons found involved in damage causing incident to the Parsi graveyard. The chief minister ordered to bring the elements involved in harassing the caretakers of the Parsi community graveyard in the stern grip of law and directed to arrange an effective police patrolling system near the graveyard along with setting up a police chowki. The chief minister stated that the Parsi community people are peace loving and it is his responsibility to safeguard their rights.