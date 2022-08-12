 
Friday August 12, 2022
Iran rejects US claim of plot to kill Bolton

By AFP
August 12, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran dismissed as "fiction" on Thursday US allegations it had plotted to kill former White House national security adviser John Bolton in retaliation for the assassination of one of its top commanders.

The US claim comes at a crunch moment in talks on reviving a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers that Washington had abandoned in 2018 but has said it wants to rejoin, with Iran now considering what European Union mediators have called a "final" text.

