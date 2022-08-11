PTI to file new plea against delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Wednesday sought time for filing a petition challenging new delimitation of constituencies and the subsequent notification.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard the PTI petition.

During the course of hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsen said the PTI had filed the petition against new delimitation of constituencies after the notification was issued. The judge said after the notification of new delimitation, the instant petition had become infructuous.

PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry said that new delimitation of constituencies had been made against the Constitution and had no legal status.

At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsen asked if he was going to challenge the notification or would file an amended petition. The counsel sought some time, adding that the PTI would challenge the new delimitation of constituencies and notification.

The court granted the plea and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office. It is pertinent to mention that PTI Secretary-General Asad Umer had filed a petition in the apex court through his counsel Ch Fawad Hussain and Ch Faisal Hussain on April 18.

The PTI had sought a declaration that the delimitation schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on April 11 was illegal and unconstitutional.