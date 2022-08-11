Youm-e-Ashur remains peaceful

LAHORE:Lahore Police ensured a very “Peaceful and FIR-Free Youm-e-Ashur” as all the sacred programmes were observed in peaceful manner in the provincial metropolis amidst security arrangements made by Lahore Police under the supervision of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. The security remained high alert as special pickets were established at different areas to monitor vehicles apart from Exit and Entry points to avoid any untoward situation. More than 10,000 police officials performed security duties. Ladies Police officials as well as volunteers were also deputed at special checking cabins for body search of female participants. Teams of Dolphin and Mujahid Squad, Police Response Unit, ARF, Elite Force, Ababeel Squad and Police Stations ensured effective patrolling around Imambargahs and mourning processions. All majalis and processions were continuously monitored at Control Rooms with the help of more than 900 PSCA CCTV and drone cameras. Police Aman Caravan led by CCPO reached main mourning processions to develop effective coordination with local community leaders, organisers and licence holders of the processions as well as to create a sense of security among the citizens.