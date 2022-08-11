Two Rohingya leaders shot dead in BD camps

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: Two Rohingya community leaders were shot dead in one of Bangladesh’s refugee camps, police said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of killings in the settlements. The sprawling camps house nearly one million Rohingya refugees that fled to Bangladesh after a military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar five years ago.
PARIS: Even relatively moderate heating and rainfall loss could dramatically alter the make-up of Earth’s northern...
ATHENS: An air and sea rescue operation was underway on Wednesday after around 50 people went missing when a migrant...
BOBIGNY, France: Police officers shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside...
TEHRAN: An Iranian naval flotilla thwarted an overnight attack on an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea, a senior commander...
STOCKHOLM: Rainwater everywhere on the planet is unsafe to drink due to levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS that...
CAIRO: Egypt detained a male student on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a female student who allegedly rejected...
