 
close
Thursday August 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Two Rohingya leaders shot dead in BD camps

By AFP
August 11, 2022

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh: Two Rohingya community leaders were shot dead in one of Bangladesh’s refugee camps, police said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of killings in the settlements. The sprawling camps house nearly one million Rohingya refugees that fled to Bangladesh after a military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar five years ago.

Comments