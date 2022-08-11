Aleem Dar pays tribute to Koertzen

LAHORE: The cricket fraternity was shocked to learn about the death of former South African umpire, Rudi Koertzen, in a car accident on Tuesday, and former and current cricketers paid their respects to the umpire.
Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, also paid tribute to his deceased colleague and said that the world of cricket has lost a gem.
Expressing his grief over the demise of Koertzen who died on August 9 in a car accident, Aleem Dar said, “It is a very big loss, foremost for his family, and then for South Africa and cricket.” Koertzen, who began umpiring in 1981, was regarded as one of the best umpires in the world.
WELLINGTON: Trent Boult will have a “significantly reduced” role with the Black Caps after the star fast bowler...
MADRID: Real Madrid are hoping a summer of stability sets them up for a successful defence of the Spanish title as the...
WASHINGTON: British Open winner Cameron Smith of Australia stayed silent Tuesday on reports he will jump from the US...
BIRMINGHAM: Two Pakistani boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan vanished here after featuring in the Commonwealth...
TORONTO: Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion and iconic tennis superstar for a generation, has said that...
DOHA: The World Cup’s start will be brought forward by a day to allow hosts Qatar to play the opening game, sources...
Comments