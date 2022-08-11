Aleem Dar pays tribute to Koertzen

LAHORE: The cricket fraternity was shocked to learn about the death of former South African umpire, Rudi Koertzen, in a car accident on Tuesday, and former and current cricketers paid their respects to the umpire.

Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, also paid tribute to his deceased colleague and said that the world of cricket has lost a gem.

Expressing his grief over the demise of Koertzen who died on August 9 in a car accident, Aleem Dar said, “It is a very big loss, foremost for his family, and then for South Africa and cricket.” Koertzen, who began umpiring in 1981, was regarded as one of the best umpires in the world.