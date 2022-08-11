Double standards

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome recently visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and met with CM Mahmood Khan to discuss mutual cooperation to enhance social welfare. PTI member Shireen Mazari has criticized Mr Blome’s visit. The lack of coordination between the PTI and the government regarding this visit is surprising. Where is the anti-America narrative which Mahmood Khan, along with Imran Khan, repeated in the public gatherings? They are now commending the US cooperation and humanitarian assistance for the province and its people.
If the party had a grudge against the US administration for allegedly toppling its government through a conspiracy, it should have abstained from any engagement. The sudden U-turn adopted by the PTI and its silence over the donated items is nothing more than a double standard.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
Negative propaganda spread by some social media influencers regarding the army helicopter crash has hurt the...
This refers to the letter ‘Justice for the few’ by Ifrah Shahbaz. Though the writer has rightly pointed out the...
Since its birth, Pakistan has been an economic laggard. The reasons behind such a fragile economy are poor governance,...
This letter refers to the news report ‘‘Yazidiyat’ rules Pakistan: Imran’ . Khan is taking things too far by...
It is time Imran Khan focused on clearing his name in the prohibited funding and Toshakhana cases, instead of holding...
The Sindh Education Foundation was established to improve the education sector in the province and to ensure that...
Comments