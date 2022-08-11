Double standards

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome recently visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and met with CM Mahmood Khan to discuss mutual cooperation to enhance social welfare. PTI member Shireen Mazari has criticized Mr Blome’s visit. The lack of coordination between the PTI and the government regarding this visit is surprising. Where is the anti-America narrative which Mahmood Khan, along with Imran Khan, repeated in the public gatherings? They are now commending the US cooperation and humanitarian assistance for the province and its people.

If the party had a grudge against the US administration for allegedly toppling its government through a conspiracy, it should have abstained from any engagement. The sudden U-turn adopted by the PTI and its silence over the donated items is nothing more than a double standard.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob