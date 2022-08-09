79 processions taken out in City

LAHORE:Around 79 mourning processions were taken out and 378 majalis were held in the provincial capital on the occasion of 9th Muharram.

Police, Rangers and army personnel were deployed under strict security arrangements by the Punjab government. Mobile phone and internet services were also partially closed in the sensitive areas for the establishment of peace. Apart from this, pillion riding was also banned. As part of the security arrangements, the administration blocked the routes by erecting containers and other obstacles, including barbed wire on the routes of the processions, while the central areas were sealed from all sides and the visitors were allowed to enter after passing through the walk-through gates. The main procession started from Islampura's Pandu Street which passed through the designated routes and ended back at its starting point. On the other hand, a control room was established at DC office to monitor the main processions of Muharram in City. Processions and gatherings were being monitored with 650 cameras.

On behalf of the administration, 375 CCTV cameras were installed on the routes of the main five major mourning processions.