French tourist injured by polar bear on Svalbard

OSLO: A French woman was injured on Monday by a polar bear that entered her camp in the Svalbard archipelago in Norway’s Arctic but her injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was part of an expedition of 25 people who were camping outdoors on the territory twice the size of Belgium, just over 1,000-km from the North Pole.

"A bear entered a camping area this morning around 8:30 am (0630 GMT) and injured a French woman in the arm", the head of the local police, Stein Olav Bredli, told AFP. "Her life is not in danger", he said.