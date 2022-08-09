Pakistan finish 18th in CWG

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan finished the Commonwealth Games at the 18th spot out of 72 nations which showcased their worth in the 12-day quadrennial even, concluded here on Monday.
Pakistan took two gold, three silver and three bronze medals. The country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt claimed gold medals while wrestlers Zaman Anwar, Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Mohammad Inam took silvers. The rookie wrestler Ali Asad claimed bronze while two-time Olympian judoka Shah Hussain also snared bronze in the -90kg event.
