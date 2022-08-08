Touring Murree sans prior hotel booking banned

RAWALPINDI: The district administration, Rawalpindi on Sunday imposed a ban on touring Murree without prior hotel booking.

The police are sending the tourists back having no prior hotel booking from 17 Mile toll plaza. The spokesperson of the district administration said in a statement that the entry of the tourists having no hotel bookings was banned and the tourists were being returned from the ‘17 Mile’ toll plaza.

He said due to the heavy influx of tourists wanted entry in Murree to spend holidays there led the district administration to take strict measures to avoid any untoward situation and to maintain traffic flow in the hill station.

Meanwhile, Mall Road, Bhorban, Gharyal, Jheka Gali and other routes were closed due to heavy traffic jam. CPO Rawalpindi Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took the notice of the traffic blockades in Murree and directed officials concerned to improve the traffic flow.