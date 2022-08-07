Eagle Squad personnel awarded for good performance

Islamabad : DIG Safe City Project Romail Akram has awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to police officers of Eagle Squad who have taken effective action against criminals, a police public relations officer said.
On the directions of IGP (Islamabad), DIG Safe city Romail Akram distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the police officers of Eagle squad who took effective action against criminals. On this occasion, the DIG said that the police officers and men who have shown good performance in future also will be encouraged. He directed the police officials to intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements involved in a series of robberies and looting people. Safety of people's lives and property is our foremost priority. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard.
