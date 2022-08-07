DIG inspects Ashura security

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore visited the main procession route of Ashura Day and reviewed the security arrangements.

He along with officers met with the members of the peace committee, the organisers of the meetings and gatherings and discussed the security of the main procession of Ashura Day. According to the security plan, more than 9,000 officers of Lahore Police will perform their duties. The participants of the main procession will not be allowed to enter from any point other than the designated entry point. On the day of Ashura, mobile and internet service will be closed in certain areas during certain working hours. The district administration has completed the installation of lights, CCTV cameras on the route of the meetings and processions.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar presided over an important meeting at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Saturday.

CCPO Lahore reviewed the security, law and order, and crime control measures on the eve of Ashura Day during the meeting. He said that all SPs, circle officers, SHOs should keep in constant contact with Majalis procession license holders, and community leaders. He said that Army and Rangers will also be deployed on Ashura Day.

On the 9th and 10th of Muharram, more than 600 majalis and 125 separate processions will be held. More than 10,000 officers and personnel have been deployed for the security of the processions and congregations. 14 SPs, 40 DSPs, 99 inspectors, 810 superior officers and around 400 female cops will be deployed.

On Ashura day, special gates will be set up in and around Imambargahs and processions. 68 teams of Elite, PRU and Dolphin Squad will be on security of central processions. A total of 5,235 majalis and 650 mourning processions will be held in the month of Muharram. From 1st to 10th of Muharram, 3868 majalis, 460 mourning processions will be held.

On 7th Muharram, 424 congregations and 98 processions were held across the city. Monitoring will be done with more than 900 CCTV cameras of the authority and district administration, while arrangements for monitoring through drone cameras have also been implemented.