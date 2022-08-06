Sanctified dynasties

So, after moralizing for years about dynastic politics, the PTI is now giving a party ticket to Meherbano Qureshi, the daughter of the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. This is after they got Mr Qureshi's son elected as an MNA and then an MPA in Punjab, with his name even being tipped as a possible CM Punjab in the future. Welcome to halal dynastic politics.

Aqil Sajjad

Tucson, USA