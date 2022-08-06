Erratic oratory

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that Pakistan has been “economically enslaved” by the IMF seems quite erratic. One wonders why the PML-N, having ruled the country multiple times, did not cast aside the proverbial begging bowl and take Pakistan into the ranks of the developed economies of the world. None of the political parties that have ruled Pakistan worked towards its betterment, focusing instead on destroying the country economically, ethically and socially.
There is a dire need for all political parties to unite behind a common platform and work for the welfare of Pakistan while abandoning the policy of confrontation.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
