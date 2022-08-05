Inter-city education

While the rise in inflation has been affecting everyone, students face a great struggle to receive quality education. For instance, many students are studying in the different universities of Lahore, while residing in Sheikhupura. They all have to travel from Sheikhupura to Lahore on a daily basis, using private pick-and-drop services, just to receive a good education.

Having to pay a hefty amount to transporters, they struggle to meet their expenses. The owners of private vans increase their fares with each increase in petrol prices. Many students work to meet expenses but still struggle financially. Therefore, it would be a great relief if the Punjab government looked into this matter and provided transport services to such students for a reasonable price.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura