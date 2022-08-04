PDMA releases Rs305m additional relief fund

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Paktunkhwa, has released additional fund worth Rs305 million to the relief accounts of 23 district administrations to deal with any untoward situation during the current monsoon season.

An official communique said Rs30 million have been released to Nowshera, Rs30m to Tank,Rs20m to DI Khan, Rs20 million to Karak, Rs20 million to Mansehra, Rs15 million each for Buner, Kohat, Dir Lower, Rs10 million each for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Upper Chitral, Battgram, Shangla, Upper Dir upper, Swat, North Waziristan, Charrsada, Swabi, Malakand, and Bannu.

It said the PDMA has already sent relief goods to all the district administrations and more supplies will be sent in time of need. Under the decentralisation policy, the concerned district administrations will distribute funds and relief goods. “At present there is sufficient amount in the District Administration Relief Account of all the districts,” said the communique, adding, the PDMA warehouse was fully operational.