PDMA releases Rs305m additional relief fund

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Paktunkhwa, has released additional fund worth Rs305 million to the relief accounts of 23 district administrations to deal with any untoward situation during the current monsoon season.
An official communique said Rs30 million have been released to Nowshera, Rs30m to Tank,Rs20m to DI Khan, Rs20 million to Karak, Rs20 million to Mansehra, Rs15 million each for Buner, Kohat, Dir Lower, Rs10 million each for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Upper Chitral, Battgram, Shangla, Upper Dir upper, Swat, North Waziristan, Charrsada, Swabi, Malakand, and Bannu.
It said the PDMA has already sent relief goods to all the district administrations and more supplies will be sent in time of need. Under the decentralisation policy, the concerned district administrations will distribute funds and relief goods. “At present there is sufficient amount in the District Administration Relief Account of all the districts,” said the communique, adding, the PDMA warehouse was fully operational.
LANDIKOTAL: UN International Children’s Emergency Fund on Wednesday arranged an awareness walk and seminar to mark...
NOWSHERA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami chief and administrator Jamia Haqqania Maulana Hamidul Haq on Wednesday urged...
PESHAWAR: Dacoits pretending to be policemen on Wednesday looted a joint house of five brothers and escaped with 22...
LAHORE: Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Habibur Rahman Gilani presided over an important meeting of Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party on Wednesday condemned the insulting name allegedly used for the Peshawar city by...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab on...
Comments