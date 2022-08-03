Some stats about PTI foreign funding case

LAHORE: On January 5, 2022, all leading media houses in the country had carried excerpts from a report compiled by the Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which revealed that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had sought adjournments on 54 occasions in its prohibited foreign funding case since November 14, 2014, when the party’s founding member Akbar S Babar had alleged that the party was a recipient of illegal funds from Jewish and Indian lobbies to promote their agendas.

During this period, as the ECP Scrutiny Committee divulged to media, the case was heard over 150 times and till June 21, 2022 when the verdict in this context was reserved, at least 155 hearings were held.

Meanwhile, calculations show that the commission took 2,819 days (seven years, eight months and 19 days) to come out with its decision in the prohibited foreign funding case against the PTI on Tuesday morning.