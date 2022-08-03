Some stats about PTI foreign funding case

LAHORE: On January 5, 2022, all leading media houses in the country had carried excerpts from a report compiled by the Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which revealed that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had sought adjournments on 54 occasions in its prohibited foreign funding case since November 14, 2014, when the party’s founding member Akbar S Babar had alleged that the party was a recipient of illegal funds from Jewish and Indian lobbies to promote their agendas.
During this period, as the ECP Scrutiny Committee divulged to media, the case was heard over 150 times and till June 21, 2022 when the verdict in this context was reserved, at least 155 hearings were held.
Meanwhile, calculations show that the commission took 2,819 days (seven years, eight months and 19 days) to come out with its decision in the prohibited foreign funding case against the PTI on Tuesday morning.
The decision taken in summit meeting of ruling PDM alliance
SUKKUR: The committee, formed by the PM to estimate the damages in the aftermath of heavy downpour, visited the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday directed the Pakistan...
LAHORE: Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud has said that despite tough global economic challenges, Pakistan is still...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday sought from K-Electric’s CEO and other officials...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has written a letter to the Prime Minister to remove former Chairman...
Comments