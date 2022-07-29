PTI senior leader and former minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. File photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader and former minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the historical importance of the establishment was almost at its lowest ebb adding that the political parties should hold dialogue without the intervention of the establishment.

Appearing in a news channel programme, Fawad said if the ruling coalition locked its horns with the establishment, then it must keep in mind that neither the people nor the state institutions supported it.

When pressed to explain his contention that the state institutions were not supporting the ruling alliance, Fawad said the alliance was in a fighting mode adding, “But what will they do in this situation? They will soon find themselves packed.”

When told that the country’s political parties had failed to initiate a political dialogue, Fawad said people like Zardari were driving the ruling alliance. He said Asif Ali Zardari bent over backwards to save Hamza-led Punjab government and he might have spent billions of rupees.



The reason for this much effort and use of money is that Zardari has conveyed to the PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that he won’t dissolve the Sindh Assembly, he claimed.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Fawad said, “Such foolish people never came into power in Pakistan whose approach is not to overcome but aggravate the crisis. This will convey that ‘we are anti-establishment and will get votes’. These fools have fallen in a ditch and are deepening it in their attempt to get out.”